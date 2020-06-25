All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2215 E 51st
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:15 AM

2215 E 51st

2215 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2215 East 51st Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
dog park
clubhouse
Live near the one-of-a-kind Mueller area which is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after areas in Austin. Located just three miles from Downtown Austin and the Texas State Capitol and offer easy access to anywhere you need to be. The location is within walking distance to retail, numerous restaurants and close to fantastic parks with miles of trails. Onsite features and amenities include gated entry, a clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ grills, dog park, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and LED lighting. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 E 51st have any available units?
2215 E 51st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 E 51st have?
Some of 2215 E 51st's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 E 51st currently offering any rent specials?
2215 E 51st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 E 51st pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 E 51st is pet friendly.
Does 2215 E 51st offer parking?
No, 2215 E 51st does not offer parking.
Does 2215 E 51st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 E 51st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 E 51st have a pool?
No, 2215 E 51st does not have a pool.
Does 2215 E 51st have accessible units?
No, 2215 E 51st does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 E 51st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 E 51st does not have units with dishwashers.
