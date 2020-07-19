2124 Callingwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning bathtub

Great 3/3/2 in Pioneer Crossing! - Great 3/3/2 in Pioneer Crossing 3/3/2, gourmet kit open to dining area, All appliances including washer/dryer. Master & additional bedrooms up. Master bath has double vanity, sep shower & garden tub, Covered back patio. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



