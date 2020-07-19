All apartments in Austin
2124 Callingwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2124 Callingwood Drive

2124 Callingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Callingwood Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/3/2 in Pioneer Crossing! - Great 3/3/2 in Pioneer Crossing 3/3/2, gourmet kit open to dining area, All appliances including washer/dryer. Master & additional bedrooms up. Master bath has double vanity, sep shower & garden tub, Covered back patio. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4678574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Callingwood Drive have any available units?
2124 Callingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Callingwood Drive have?
Some of 2124 Callingwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Callingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Callingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Callingwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Callingwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Callingwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2124 Callingwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2124 Callingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Callingwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Callingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2124 Callingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Callingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2124 Callingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Callingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Callingwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
