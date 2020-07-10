All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

2112 Holly Street

2112 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Holly Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
google fiber
Unique East Austin home. 3 bed w flex room. Bright open floor plan, beautiful upgrades & spacious rooms. Brand new closet systems in all rooms! Large open kit w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Automatic front gate. Backyd has big deck for entertaining & gorgeous side garden to relax. W/D are top of the line Samsung. Google fiber avail. Prime Location! 1 block from town lake trails! Min to E 6th bars/restaurants, E 11th district & Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, Flyrite Chicken, Franklin's BBQ, Dell Med School. Apply online

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $4,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Holly Street have any available units?
2112 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Holly Street have?
Some of 2112 Holly Street's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 2112 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 2112 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 2112 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.

