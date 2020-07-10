2112 Holly Street

Amenities
Unique East Austin home. 3 bed w flex room. Bright open floor plan, beautiful upgrades & spacious rooms. Brand new closet systems in all rooms! Large open kit w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Automatic front gate. Backyd has big deck for entertaining & gorgeous side garden to relax. W/D are top of the line Samsung. Google fiber avail. Prime Location! 1 block from town lake trails! Min to E 6th bars/restaurants, E 11th district & Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, Flyrite Chicken, Franklin's BBQ, Dell Med School. Apply online
Rental Terms: Rent: $4,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $4,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.