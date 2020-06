Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/951523?source=marketing



Well maintained home in Lamplight village. Laminate floors in living, hard tile in kitchen area. Large screened in back porch and raised beds for gardening in backyard. Two car garage with plenty of storage space.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.