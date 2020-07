Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage google fiber

Large 2 bed 2 bath duplex also has a 2 car garage with remotes.Washer & Dryer connections are in the garage. All other features of the duplex are upstairs on the main level. No Carpet. New stainless appliances. Kitchen is open to the over sized living area with a full stone accent wall and a wood burning fireplace.Sits on a double corner lot shaded by large trees. Owner maintains the lawn. Lots of Storage.Walk to Barton Springs. Square footage reflects both sides of the duplex.Owner pays for Google Fiber