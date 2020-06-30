2108 Arborside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Available 03/21/20 Beautiful two-story brand new home with 1,700 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths,

and a study room in Pioneer Hill off Dessau, available in the 3rd week March, 2020.

The master suite features a walk-in shower and walk in closet. Lots of light,

covered patio, full sprinkler system. Centrally located 15 mins away from

Domain, Mueller and the Downtown. Community pool, sports court and playscape.

Two Car garage and off street parking. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5560827)