2108 Amur Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

2108 Amur Drive

2108 Amur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Amur Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4/2 one story free standing condo, country kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, Mother-in-law floorplan, Master suite with bath that includes jetted tub & sep. shower, Office off living room, covered back patio with access to bike/hike trail through back gate, front & side lawn maintained by HOA. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Amur Drive have any available units?
2108 Amur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Amur Drive have?
Some of 2108 Amur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Amur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Amur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Amur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Amur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2108 Amur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Amur Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Amur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Amur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Amur Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Amur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Amur Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Amur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Amur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Amur Drive has units with dishwashers.

