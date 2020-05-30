All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2107 Kenwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2107 Kenwood
Last updated July 4 2019 at 8:52 AM

2107 Kenwood

2107 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2107 Kenwood Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
Long term rentals (28 days+) only at present. Palatial, eco-friendly, artsy home in one of Austins favorite urban neighborhoods!

*2 Private Bedrooms (king & queen beds) + queen sofa bed in living room

*Bathroom has extra-large tub & shower

*Kitchen fully stocked with every amenity including baking dishes, spices, and full-size refrigerator/freezer - whipping up a gourmet meal on the gas range is a breeze

*Outdoor deck, grill, and dining area in spacious backyard

*Ample street parking

Perfect for...

BUSINESS TRAVEL
+Google Fiber high-speed Wifi
+Laptop-friendly living room workspace
+Convenient self-check-in
+Iron, steamer, hair dryer, velvet hangers, & premium bath care products

FAMILY ADVENTURE
+Free swimming pool & 2 public parks just a 5min walk away
+Fully stocked kitchen, large bathtub, & lush green grass in front & back yards
+Quiet, peaceful neighborhood perfect for daytime naps
+Games cupboard and a 55-inch, 4K smart TV (including Hulu, Netflix, & Amazon Prime) for full family fun

ROMANTIC GETAWAY
+Dimmable lights & candles to set the mood
+Soft blankets & cozy couch to curl up in the living room
+Front blinds fully automatic & solar powered for ease & privacy
+Private backyard & honor-system wine on hand for a relaxed cocktail hour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Kenwood have any available units?
2107 Kenwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Kenwood have?
Some of 2107 Kenwood's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Kenwood currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Kenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Kenwood pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Kenwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2107 Kenwood offer parking?
No, 2107 Kenwood does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Kenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Kenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Kenwood have a pool?
Yes, 2107 Kenwood has a pool.
Does 2107 Kenwood have accessible units?
No, 2107 Kenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Kenwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Kenwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Sofia Apartments
2201 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin