2107 Kenwood

Amenities
Long term rentals (28 days+) only at present. Palatial, eco-friendly, artsy home in one of Austins favorite urban neighborhoods!
*2 Private Bedrooms (king & queen beds) + queen sofa bed in living room
*Bathroom has extra-large tub & shower
*Kitchen fully stocked with every amenity including baking dishes, spices, and full-size refrigerator/freezer - whipping up a gourmet meal on the gas range is a breeze
*Outdoor deck, grill, and dining area in spacious backyard
*Ample street parking
Perfect for...
BUSINESS TRAVEL
+Google Fiber high-speed Wifi
+Laptop-friendly living room workspace
+Convenient self-check-in
+Iron, steamer, hair dryer, velvet hangers, & premium bath care products
FAMILY ADVENTURE
+Free swimming pool & 2 public parks just a 5min walk away
+Fully stocked kitchen, large bathtub, & lush green grass in front & back yards
+Quiet, peaceful neighborhood perfect for daytime naps
+Games cupboard and a 55-inch, 4K smart TV (including Hulu, Netflix, & Amazon Prime) for full family fun
ROMANTIC GETAWAY
+Dimmable lights & candles to set the mood
+Soft blankets & cozy couch to curl up in the living room
+Front blinds fully automatic & solar powered for ease & privacy
+Private backyard & honor-system wine on hand for a relaxed cocktail hour