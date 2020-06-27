All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

209 Heartwood Dr.

209 Heartwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Heartwood Drive, Austin, TX 78745
West Congress

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3bdrm/2.5bth Home Available with Newly FULLY painted interior! - Newly FULLY painted interior with new 2" faux wood blinds. Kitchen cabinets freshly painted! New bathroom vanities in all three bathrooms. Cozy living area downstairs with fireplace and all three bedrooms upstairs. Exterior has a nice, shaded backyard & front yard, with sun for veggies too. Covered Back patio. This one is priced right and won't last long!! $10 per pet Pet Rent. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5148569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Heartwood Dr. have any available units?
209 Heartwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Heartwood Dr. have?
Some of 209 Heartwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Heartwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
209 Heartwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Heartwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Heartwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 209 Heartwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 209 Heartwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 209 Heartwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Heartwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Heartwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 209 Heartwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 209 Heartwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 209 Heartwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Heartwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Heartwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
