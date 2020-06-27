209 Heartwood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3bdrm/2.5bth Home Available with Newly FULLY painted interior! - Newly FULLY painted interior with new 2" faux wood blinds. Kitchen cabinets freshly painted! New bathroom vanities in all three bathrooms. Cozy living area downstairs with fireplace and all three bedrooms upstairs. Exterior has a nice, shaded backyard & front yard, with sun for veggies too. Covered Back patio. This one is priced right and won't last long!! $10 per pet Pet Rent. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



