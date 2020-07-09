All apartments in Austin
207 Ferguson Drive

207 Ferguson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 Ferguson Drive, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
7 Ferguson Drive, Austin, TX 78753 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Spacious Bathrooms Ceiling Fans Throughout Unit 2 Inch Designer Blinds Vinyl Plank Flooring High Ceilings Patio/Balcony Custom Light Fixtures Black on Black Appliance Package Microwave Fridge with Ice maker Dishwasher Disposal Under Cabinet Lighting Eat In Kitchens Individual Water Heaters Efficient Appliances ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Recycling Centers Elementary School Bus Stops Clubhouse Business Center Playground Pool Spa/Hot Tub Fitness Center 8 BBQ/Picnic Areas 2 BBQ Grills at Pool Resident Recreation Park Resident Coffee Bar Covered Parking Oversize Garages With Storage Space Limited Access Gates Pedestrian Gates Resident Activity Events Elevators Individually Metered Utilities Auto Assistance Program Pet Wash Station Bark Park & Pet Play Area ------------------------------------ Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I’m a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we’re pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I’m free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470521 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Ferguson Drive have any available units?
207 Ferguson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Ferguson Drive have?
Some of 207 Ferguson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Ferguson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Ferguson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Ferguson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Ferguson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Ferguson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Ferguson Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Ferguson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Ferguson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Ferguson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 207 Ferguson Drive has a pool.
Does 207 Ferguson Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Ferguson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Ferguson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Ferguson Drive has units with dishwashers.

