207 Ferguson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

7 Ferguson Drive, Austin, TX 78753 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve done quite well for yourself! You’ve published your third New York Time’s best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You’ve just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You’ve even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine’s 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you’ve just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Spacious Bathrooms Ceiling Fans Throughout Unit 2 Inch Designer Blinds Vinyl Plank Flooring High Ceilings Patio/Balcony Custom Light Fixtures Black on Black Appliance Package Microwave Fridge with Ice maker Dishwasher Disposal Under Cabinet Lighting Eat In Kitchens Individual Water Heaters Efficient Appliances ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Recycling Centers Elementary School Bus Stops Clubhouse Business Center Playground Pool Spa/Hot Tub Fitness Center 8 BBQ/Picnic Areas 2 BBQ Grills at Pool Resident Recreation Park Resident Coffee Bar Covered Parking Oversize Garages With Storage Space Limited Access Gates Pedestrian Gates Resident Activity Events Elevators Individually Metered Utilities Auto Assistance Program Pet Wash Station Bark Park & Pet Play Area ------------------------------------ Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I’m a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we’re pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I’m free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470521 ]