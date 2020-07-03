Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

200 Brewster Street Available 01/14/20 Great home for entertaining in 78704! - Outstanding Central Location Off South Congress (walk to Amy's Ice Cream!) in coveted 78704 neighborhood. Sunny open floorplan with oak floors & recessed lighting. Large, sunny, kitchen with stainless appliances & silestone counters. Energy efficient windows. Upgraded bathrooms. Large, fenced backyard with covered patio (great for entertaining). Quiet corner lot in a great, relaxed neighborhood.



PET POLICY:

No cats (no exceptions)

1 Small dog allowed (under 30lb) allowed at owners discretion (including breed restrictions, proof of vaccinations and proof of training)

$150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Pet Deposit

Monthly pet rent $45/Month



