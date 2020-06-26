All apartments in Austin
1920 Cleese DR

1920 Cleese Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Cleese Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stylish free-standing condo with two master suites. Open living and dining floorplan for great entertaining. Reading nook off dining. Loft area for second living area. Accordion shades throughout (main master blackout shades). Attached garage. Upgraded cabinets and master closet built ins. Backyard fenced and ready for pet and get togethers. Energy efficient with spray foam and cellulose insulation. Dog on property - need an hour notice for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Cleese DR have any available units?
1920 Cleese DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Cleese DR have?
Some of 1920 Cleese DR's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Cleese DR currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Cleese DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Cleese DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Cleese DR is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Cleese DR offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Cleese DR offers parking.
Does 1920 Cleese DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Cleese DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Cleese DR have a pool?
No, 1920 Cleese DR does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Cleese DR have accessible units?
No, 1920 Cleese DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Cleese DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Cleese DR has units with dishwashers.
