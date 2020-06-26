1920 Cleese DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stylish free-standing condo with two master suites. Open living and dining floorplan for great entertaining. Reading nook off dining. Loft area for second living area. Accordion shades throughout (main master blackout shades). Attached garage. Upgraded cabinets and master closet built ins. Backyard fenced and ready for pet and get togethers. Energy efficient with spray foam and cellulose insulation. Dog on property - need an hour notice for showing.