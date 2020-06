Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage refrigerator

in unit laundry pet friendly garage refrigerator

1912 McCloskey St Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Mueller District - Beautiful energy efficient home in Mueller Airport District! Location doesnt get much better than this, 5 minutes to UT campus, 10 minutes to downtown, and just a 5 minute WALK to Mueller Lake Park!! It has a great floor plan, with the Master being downstairs and other 2 bedrooms up, a detached 2 car garage and an office are all included in this amazing opportunity. Contact us for a showing!



