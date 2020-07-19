All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 Cannonwood LN

1911 Cannonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Cannonwood Lane, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
'Manchaca Menchaca' -' Potato Patato' - No debate here! :) Full on top shelf remodeled classic ranch. Kitchen, bathrooms, floors and more, located in the sweet spot of vibrant South Austin - Garrison Park! Clean urban lines - 2 living areas (lives much larger than sf), with hardwoods and tile/stone work throughout. More pics on the way - finish-up detailing in progress - ready to show! Walk to G Park, bike to the urban vibes defining the core; Slow Pokes, Moon Tower Saloon, Giddy Ups, Austin Java!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Cannonwood LN have any available units?
1911 Cannonwood LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1911 Cannonwood LN currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Cannonwood LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Cannonwood LN pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Cannonwood LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1911 Cannonwood LN offer parking?
No, 1911 Cannonwood LN does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Cannonwood LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Cannonwood LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Cannonwood LN have a pool?
No, 1911 Cannonwood LN does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Cannonwood LN have accessible units?
No, 1911 Cannonwood LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Cannonwood LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Cannonwood LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Cannonwood LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Cannonwood LN does not have units with air conditioning.
