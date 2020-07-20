All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1901 Dry Season Trl
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

1901 Dry Season Trl

1901 Dry Season Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Dry Season Trail, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available June 1. Beautiful three bedroom home in Pioneer Crossing West. This three bedroom home comes with wood flooring as you walk in and through out the living area, hard tile in all wet areas, and carpet in bedrooms. Has a nice big formal dining on one side of kitchen and breakfast area on the other. Very large and spacious master bedroom with small area for baby or small sitting area. Trees outside are beautiful and probably the largest in the neighborhood. Upgraded with extra insulation! $35 community fee per month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4856191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Dry Season Trl have any available units?
1901 Dry Season Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Dry Season Trl have?
Some of 1901 Dry Season Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Dry Season Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Dry Season Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Dry Season Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Dry Season Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1901 Dry Season Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Dry Season Trl offers parking.
Does 1901 Dry Season Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Dry Season Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Dry Season Trl have a pool?
No, 1901 Dry Season Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Dry Season Trl have accessible units?
No, 1901 Dry Season Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Dry Season Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Dry Season Trl has units with dishwashers.
