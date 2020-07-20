1901 Dry Season Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available June 1. Beautiful three bedroom home in Pioneer Crossing West. This three bedroom home comes with wood flooring as you walk in and through out the living area, hard tile in all wet areas, and carpet in bedrooms. Has a nice big formal dining on one side of kitchen and breakfast area on the other. Very large and spacious master bedroom with small area for baby or small sitting area. Trees outside are beautiful and probably the largest in the neighborhood. Upgraded with extra insulation! $35 community fee per month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4856191)