1821 Rhodes Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

East Side Gem - Welcome home to this charming East side gem. Be welcomed by the front porch offering a wood swing. As you walk through the knotty adler front door you are greeted with the unique spacious living room with an exposed wood beam and tv nook. The living room opens up to the kitchen/dining area that offers travertine tile floors, custom real oak wood cabinets, SS appliances, glass backsplash and updated lighting. Home has laminate flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Both master and hall bathrooms are updated with travertine floors and walls, oak cabinets, and custom granite counter tops. Master bath also offers vessel sink and frameless shower. Step out the back door to the spacious backyard that offers plenty of room for entertaining with a large deck to accommodate guests. Utility room is located under the carport and houses the washer and dryer. 2" wood blinds installed throughout the house. Yard maintenance is included with the rent. Don't miss out on this one!



(RLNE5917688)