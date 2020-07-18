All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1821 Rhodes Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1821 Rhodes Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1821 Rhodes Rd

1821 Rhodes Road · (512) 339-8112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
MLK-183
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1821 Rhodes Road, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1821 Rhodes Rd · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
East Side Gem - Welcome home to this charming East side gem. Be welcomed by the front porch offering a wood swing. As you walk through the knotty adler front door you are greeted with the unique spacious living room with an exposed wood beam and tv nook. The living room opens up to the kitchen/dining area that offers travertine tile floors, custom real oak wood cabinets, SS appliances, glass backsplash and updated lighting. Home has laminate flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Both master and hall bathrooms are updated with travertine floors and walls, oak cabinets, and custom granite counter tops. Master bath also offers vessel sink and frameless shower. Step out the back door to the spacious backyard that offers plenty of room for entertaining with a large deck to accommodate guests. Utility room is located under the carport and houses the washer and dryer. 2" wood blinds installed throughout the house. Yard maintenance is included with the rent. Don't miss out on this one!

(RLNE5917688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Rhodes Rd have any available units?
1821 Rhodes Rd has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Rhodes Rd have?
Some of 1821 Rhodes Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Rhodes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Rhodes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Rhodes Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Rhodes Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Rhodes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Rhodes Rd offers parking.
Does 1821 Rhodes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Rhodes Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Rhodes Rd have a pool?
No, 1821 Rhodes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Rhodes Rd have accessible units?
No, 1821 Rhodes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Rhodes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Rhodes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1821 Rhodes Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity