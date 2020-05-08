Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1817 Ashby AVE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:14 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1817 Ashby AVE
1817 Ashby Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1817 Ashby Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great location! 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom with a 1 car carport. Newly remodeled with vinyl plank flooring throughout along with fresh paint. New photos for MLS coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 Ashby AVE have any available units?
1817 Ashby AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1817 Ashby AVE have?
Some of 1817 Ashby AVE's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1817 Ashby AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Ashby AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Ashby AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Ashby AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1817 Ashby AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Ashby AVE offers parking.
Does 1817 Ashby AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Ashby AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Ashby AVE have a pool?
No, 1817 Ashby AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Ashby AVE have accessible units?
No, 1817 Ashby AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Ashby AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Ashby AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
