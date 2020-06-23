1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Two Bedroom Duplex in Great Location! - Cute 2/1 duplex with one-car garage and fenced back yard in great location off Metric / Gracy Farms. Laminate floors in main, carpet in bedrooms, high ceilings, new paint, new can lighting, kitchen has all appliances. Great cozy location in north Austin location near The Domain, IBM, National Instruments, Hi-Tech, Toll 45, Northridge ACC campus, Restaurants, Capitol Metro Rail and much more. Pets negotiable. AISD schools - Pillow, Burnet, and Anderson.



(RLNE4732919)