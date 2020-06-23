All apartments in Austin
1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B

1802 Prairie Knoll Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Prairie Knoll Ct, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Two Bedroom Duplex in Great Location! - Cute 2/1 duplex with one-car garage and fenced back yard in great location off Metric / Gracy Farms. Laminate floors in main, carpet in bedrooms, high ceilings, new paint, new can lighting, kitchen has all appliances. Great cozy location in north Austin location near The Domain, IBM, National Instruments, Hi-Tech, Toll 45, Northridge ACC campus, Restaurants, Capitol Metro Rail and much more. Pets negotiable. AISD schools - Pillow, Burnet, and Anderson.

(RLNE4732919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B have any available units?
1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B offers parking.
Does 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B have a pool?
No, 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B have accessible units?
No, 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Prairie Knoll Ct B does not have units with air conditioning.
