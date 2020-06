Amenities

Great 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom for rent just 2.5 miles to Downtown Austin. Fantastic Value to be this close to everything. This floor plan is great, with bedrooms on oposite sides of the unit, tile throughout, a fireplace to cozy up to and new paint. This home also includes an attached garage. Condo amenities include tennis courts and a swimming pool. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. Available for Immediate Move-In. Come See for Yourself!!