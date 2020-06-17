1720 Chasewood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two story home on large lot in the Ridge at Scofield Farms - Large two story home with open floorplan and high ceilings in the Ridge at Scofield Farms. 3-bedroom/3-bath plus an office and flex space. Awesome North Austin location with easy access to major highways and close to many large employers. Formal living and dining areas plus family room with fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast nook open to the living room with lots of windows and natural light. Office, full bath, utility room and tons of extra storage downstairs. Large master suite with his and hers closets, double vanity, separate garden tub and shower, and vaulted ceilings. Bonus flex room upstairs great for playroom or study, another full bath and two secondary bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Large corner lot with beautiful and private fenced yard. Small to medium sized pets negotiable with additional deposit.



(RLNE4930738)