1710 Frontier Valley DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning home 10 min to DT. Owner willing to leave patio furniture, Living room TV and Grill. It features granite countertops, designer tiled baths, high ceilings, LARGE walk-in-shower in Owner's Retreat, hard surface engineered flooring in bedrooms and tile in living areas (no carpet), ceiling fans, upgraded dishwasher, and custom shiplap kitchen island. Outside there is a large covered patio for relaxing and a small grassy area. Neighborhood is similar in design to Mueller with rear entry garages.