All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1710 Frontier Valley DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1710 Frontier Valley DR
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

1710 Frontier Valley DR

1710 Frontier Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1710 Frontier Valley Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning home 10 min to DT. Owner willing to leave patio furniture, Living room TV and Grill. It features granite countertops, designer tiled baths, high ceilings, LARGE walk-in-shower in Owner's Retreat, hard surface engineered flooring in bedrooms and tile in living areas (no carpet), ceiling fans, upgraded dishwasher, and custom shiplap kitchen island. Outside there is a large covered patio for relaxing and a small grassy area. Neighborhood is similar in design to Mueller with rear entry garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Frontier Valley DR have any available units?
1710 Frontier Valley DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Frontier Valley DR have?
Some of 1710 Frontier Valley DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Frontier Valley DR currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Frontier Valley DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Frontier Valley DR pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Frontier Valley DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1710 Frontier Valley DR offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Frontier Valley DR offers parking.
Does 1710 Frontier Valley DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Frontier Valley DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Frontier Valley DR have a pool?
No, 1710 Frontier Valley DR does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Frontier Valley DR have accessible units?
No, 1710 Frontier Valley DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Frontier Valley DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Frontier Valley DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin