1704 NELMS DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

1704 NELMS DRIVE

1704 Nelms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Nelms Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Enjoy the fabulous panoramic hilltop views in these beautifully-designed apartments. Enjoy all the conveniences of living in the city of Austin where exciting opportunities abound. You'll be close to the McKinney Falls State Park too! These spacious apartment homes feature outside storage, patio/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, full sized washer/dryer connections and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a shimmering pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and so much more! Bring your pets as well! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 NELMS DRIVE have any available units?
1704 NELMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 NELMS DRIVE have?
Some of 1704 NELMS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 NELMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1704 NELMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 NELMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1704 NELMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1704 NELMS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1704 NELMS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1704 NELMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 NELMS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 NELMS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1704 NELMS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1704 NELMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1704 NELMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 NELMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 NELMS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
