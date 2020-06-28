1704 NELMS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Enjoy the fabulous panoramic hilltop views in these beautifully-designed apartments. Enjoy all the conveniences of living in the city of Austin where exciting opportunities abound. You'll be close to the McKinney Falls State Park too! These spacious apartment homes feature outside storage, patio/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, full sized washer/dryer connections and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a shimmering pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and so much more! Bring your pets as well! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.