16316 Castletroy Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous house backed to greenbelt/ trails in popular Avery Ranch. Located on a dead-end street with lots of privacy. 3 bedrooms up + 1 room down provide flexible usage either as study, extra bedroom, second living room, formal dinning, etc. High ceiling & open floor-plan. Laminate wood flooring on level 1 makes maintenance easy. Covered patio at back with greenbelt waiting to create your own oasis. Highly sought after schools. Close to Avery Golf Course & Brushy Creek Regional Park. New SS appliances!



(RLNE5426939)