Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

16316 Castletroy Dr

16316 Castleroy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16316 Castleroy Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous house backed to greenbelt/ trails in popular Avery Ranch. Located on a dead-end street with lots of privacy. 3 bedrooms up + 1 room down provide flexible usage either as study, extra bedroom, second living room, formal dinning, etc. High ceiling & open floor-plan. Laminate wood flooring on level 1 makes maintenance easy. Covered patio at back with greenbelt waiting to create your own oasis. Highly sought after schools. Close to Avery Golf Course & Brushy Creek Regional Park. New SS appliances!

(RLNE5426939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16316 Castletroy Dr have any available units?
16316 Castletroy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 16316 Castletroy Dr have?
Some of 16316 Castletroy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16316 Castletroy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16316 Castletroy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16316 Castletroy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16316 Castletroy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16316 Castletroy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16316 Castletroy Dr offers parking.
Does 16316 Castletroy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16316 Castletroy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16316 Castletroy Dr have a pool?
No, 16316 Castletroy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16316 Castletroy Dr have accessible units?
No, 16316 Castletroy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16316 Castletroy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16316 Castletroy Dr has units with dishwashers.
