All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1631 E. 6th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1631 E. 6th
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

1631 E. 6th

1631 6th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1631 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb72d630b0 ---- Apartment Features Gourmet Kitchens Featuring Two Designer Color Schemes Kitchen Prep Island with Pendant Lighting* Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Spacious Walk-In Closets Custom Built-Ins* Spa Inspired Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs* Wood Plank-Style Flooring USB Charging Outlets Private Balconies* Individual Storage Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 E. 6th have any available units?
1631 E. 6th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 E. 6th have?
Some of 1631 E. 6th's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 E. 6th currently offering any rent specials?
1631 E. 6th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 E. 6th pet-friendly?
No, 1631 E. 6th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1631 E. 6th offer parking?
No, 1631 E. 6th does not offer parking.
Does 1631 E. 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 E. 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 E. 6th have a pool?
Yes, 1631 E. 6th has a pool.
Does 1631 E. 6th have accessible units?
No, 1631 E. 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 E. 6th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 E. 6th does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin