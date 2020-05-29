All apartments in Austin
1605 Lupine Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

1605 Lupine Lane

1605 Lupine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Lupine Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price drop on this great location 3/2 home! Travis Heights East / Riverside vintage 3 bedroom 2 bath 1960's brick home with generous yard. Upgrades include dual pane windows, recessed LED lighting and upgraded HVAC. Concrete floors throughout living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Applicants to complete their own due diligence to confirm schools prior to submitting TAR form. New quartz countertops cabinets have been painted in kitchen (not reflected in pictures), concrete floors in living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Lupine Lane have any available units?
1605 Lupine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Lupine Lane have?
Some of 1605 Lupine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Lupine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Lupine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Lupine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Lupine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1605 Lupine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Lupine Lane offers parking.
Does 1605 Lupine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Lupine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Lupine Lane have a pool?
No, 1605 Lupine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Lupine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1605 Lupine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Lupine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Lupine Lane has units with dishwashers.

