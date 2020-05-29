1605 Lupine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Price drop on this great location 3/2 home! Travis Heights East / Riverside vintage 3 bedroom 2 bath 1960's brick home with generous yard. Upgrades include dual pane windows, recessed LED lighting and upgraded HVAC. Concrete floors throughout living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Applicants to complete their own due diligence to confirm schools prior to submitting TAR form. New quartz countertops cabinets have been painted in kitchen (not reflected in pictures), concrete floors in living areas.