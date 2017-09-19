1605 Alta Vista Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 1 bath home + Studio in Travis Heights! - 2 bedroom 1 bath home + Studio in Travis Heights. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Heritage oak tree in the back yard provides the best shade, multiple outdoor living spaces include patio and pergola area on the side. Studio is private and detached from main house. Multiple living/dining areas inside the home. Spacious storage shed, alley access with 1 covered parking area. Close to parks, dining and everything that makes Travis Heights so desirable. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4153658)