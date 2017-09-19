All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1605 Alta Vista Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1605 Alta Vista Ave
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1605 Alta Vista Ave

1605 Alta Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1605 Alta Vista Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath home + Studio in Travis Heights! - 2 bedroom 1 bath home + Studio in Travis Heights. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Heritage oak tree in the back yard provides the best shade, multiple outdoor living spaces include patio and pergola area on the side. Studio is private and detached from main house. Multiple living/dining areas inside the home. Spacious storage shed, alley access with 1 covered parking area. Close to parks, dining and everything that makes Travis Heights so desirable. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4153658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Alta Vista Ave have any available units?
1605 Alta Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Alta Vista Ave have?
Some of 1605 Alta Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Alta Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Alta Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Alta Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Alta Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Alta Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Alta Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 1605 Alta Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Alta Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Alta Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 1605 Alta Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Alta Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 1605 Alta Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Alta Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Alta Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin