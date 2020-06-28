All apartments in Austin
1525 Coriander Drive
1525 Coriander Drive

Location

1525 Coriander Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Home Minutes from Downtown Austin! - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home located minutes from Downtown. Conveniently close to bus routes and Hwy 290. Tile through out living area and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and pantry space. Washer and Dryer included too! 2nd living area upstairs; great for separate entertaining spaces! Master bedroom is large with space for a nice sitting area. Big garden tub and walk-in closet too! No backyard neighbors and nice sized yard with play-scape. Come see today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4319325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

