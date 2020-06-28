Great Home Minutes from Downtown Austin! - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home located minutes from Downtown. Conveniently close to bus routes and Hwy 290. Tile through out living area and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and pantry space. Washer and Dryer included too! 2nd living area upstairs; great for separate entertaining spaces! Master bedroom is large with space for a nice sitting area. Big garden tub and walk-in closet too! No backyard neighbors and nice sized yard with play-scape. Come see today!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4319325)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1525 Coriander Drive have any available units?
1525 Coriander Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Coriander Drive have?
Some of 1525 Coriander Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Coriander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Coriander Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Coriander Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Coriander Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Coriander Drive offer parking?
No, 1525 Coriander Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Coriander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Coriander Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Coriander Drive have a pool?
No, 1525 Coriander Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Coriander Drive have accessible units?
No, 1525 Coriander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Coriander Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Coriander Drive does not have units with dishwashers.