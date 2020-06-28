1525 Coriander Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Home Minutes from Downtown Austin! - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home located minutes from Downtown. Conveniently close to bus routes and Hwy 290. Tile through out living area and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and pantry space. Washer and Dryer included too! 2nd living area upstairs; great for separate entertaining spaces! Master bedroom is large with space for a nice sitting area. Big garden tub and walk-in closet too! No backyard neighbors and nice sized yard with play-scape. Come see today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4319325)