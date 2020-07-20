15224 Calaveras DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exec 5 bedroom, Open foyer and soaring ceilings create dramatic entry. Wood floors, SS appliances, granite counters & travertine tile; Open Kitchen/family/breakfast: perfect for entertaining! Spacious master w/updated bath! Some recent interior paint & carpet. Relax in private, quiet backyard w/covered patio. Enjoy cul-de-sac life with the neighbors! RRISD & Short walk/bike to park, pool! Conveniently located to Apple, IBM, and Google; major roads (Parmer Ln, Avery Ranch Blvd, Hwy 183, and toll road)