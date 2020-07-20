All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

15224 Calaveras DR

15224 Calaveras Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15224 Calaveras Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Exec 5 bedroom, Open foyer and soaring ceilings create dramatic entry. Wood floors, SS appliances, granite counters & travertine tile; Open Kitchen/family/breakfast: perfect for entertaining! Spacious master w/updated bath! Some recent interior paint & carpet. Relax in private, quiet backyard w/covered patio. Enjoy cul-de-sac life with the neighbors! RRISD & Short walk/bike to park, pool! Conveniently located to Apple, IBM, and Google; major roads (Parmer Ln, Avery Ranch Blvd, Hwy 183, and toll road)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 Calaveras DR have any available units?
15224 Calaveras DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15224 Calaveras DR have?
Some of 15224 Calaveras DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15224 Calaveras DR currently offering any rent specials?
15224 Calaveras DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 Calaveras DR pet-friendly?
No, 15224 Calaveras DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 15224 Calaveras DR offer parking?
Yes, 15224 Calaveras DR offers parking.
Does 15224 Calaveras DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15224 Calaveras DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 Calaveras DR have a pool?
Yes, 15224 Calaveras DR has a pool.
Does 15224 Calaveras DR have accessible units?
No, 15224 Calaveras DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 Calaveras DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15224 Calaveras DR has units with dishwashers.
