Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex that was recently renovated. The home features hard surface flooring throughout with vaulted ceilings in the living area. Windows throughout the home let plenty of natural light in throughout the day. Dogs and Cats ok! 2 pet maximum. 25lb pet weight restriction.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.