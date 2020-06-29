All apartments in Austin
14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303

14815 Avery Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14815 Avery Ranch Boulevard, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Avery Ranch Subdivision - Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Avery Ranch ~ 2-Car Garage ~ Fenced Patio/Yard ~ Large Master Down With Spacious Bathroom and Walk-in Closet ~ Second Bedroom Up Plus Loft/Flex Room & Full Bath ~ Wood & Tile Floors Downstairs ~ Spacious Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator ~ Washer/Dryer Connections ~ Vaulted Ceilings, Bright, Open Floorplan ~ 2" Faux Wood Blinds ~ Walking Distance To Shops and Restaurants, Great Location ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2747049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 have any available units?
14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 have?
Some of 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 currently offering any rent specials?
14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 pet-friendly?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 offer parking?
Yes, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 offers parking.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 have a pool?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 does not have a pool.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 have accessible units?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
