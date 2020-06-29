14815 Avery Ranch Blvd #303

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Avery Ranch Subdivision - Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Avery Ranch ~ 2-Car Garage ~ Fenced Patio/Yard ~ Large Master Down With Spacious Bathroom and Walk-in Closet ~ Second Bedroom Up Plus Loft/Flex Room & Full Bath ~ Wood & Tile Floors Downstairs ~ Spacious Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator ~ Washer/Dryer Connections ~ Vaulted Ceilings, Bright, Open Floorplan ~ 2" Faux Wood Blinds ~ Walking Distance To Shops and Restaurants, Great Location ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2747049)