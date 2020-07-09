All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8

14812 Avery Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14812 Avery Ranch Boulevard, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Avery Ranch Condo - Property Id: 213607

Immaculate townhome with 2,018 square feet located at Parmer and Avery Ranch Blvd. This townhome has brand new wood and carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances and rich cherry 42 inch cabinets. Tons of natural light, this home will sure delight. A large media room upstairs. Entire interior freshly painted. No yard work required. Low maintenance living. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Two and a half car garage. Enjoy Avery Ranch amenities which includes 6 neighborhood pools, 5 neighborhood tennis courts, 2 basketball courts including 1 full court, main amenity center park and playground, access points for the Brushy Creek Trail and Avery Ranch Golf Club. Renter pays all utilities except HOA fees, trash and recycle. Nearby gym, coffee shop, restaurants and spa. Easy commute with 183, N MoPac, Parmer Ln and Metro Park & Ride. Acclaimed Leander ISD- Elementary School: Rutledge (10/10) Middle School: Artie L Henry (8/10) High School: Vista Ridge (7/10).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213607
Property Id 213607

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 have any available units?
14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 have?
Some of 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 currently offering any rent specials?
14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 pet-friendly?
No, 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 offer parking?
Yes, 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 offers parking.
Does 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 have a pool?
Yes, 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 has a pool.
Does 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 have accessible units?
No, 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8 has units with dishwashers.

