14812 Avery Ranch Blvd 8

Immaculate townhome with 2,018 square feet located at Parmer and Avery Ranch Blvd. This townhome has brand new wood and carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances and rich cherry 42 inch cabinets. Tons of natural light, this home will sure delight. A large media room upstairs. Entire interior freshly painted. No yard work required. Low maintenance living. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Two and a half car garage. Enjoy Avery Ranch amenities which includes 6 neighborhood pools, 5 neighborhood tennis courts, 2 basketball courts including 1 full court, main amenity center park and playground, access points for the Brushy Creek Trail and Avery Ranch Golf Club. Renter pays all utilities except HOA fees, trash and recycle. Nearby gym, coffee shop, restaurants and spa. Easy commute with 183, N MoPac, Parmer Ln and Metro Park & Ride. Acclaimed Leander ISD- Elementary School: Rutledge (10/10) Middle School: Artie L Henry (8/10) High School: Vista Ridge (7/10).

No Pets Allowed



