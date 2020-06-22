All apartments in Austin
Location

14701 Frankel Loop, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE NOTE: Home is located right off Dessau Rd., just north of Howard Lane, turn on Sumatra and left to Frankel. Conveniently located near 35/290, this Brand New upgraded home BACKS TO GREENBELT and offers plenty of privacy with no neighbors in back or to the side. Large kitchen with quartz counters. Big, private yard. The Spacious Master offers a glass walk-in shower, double sinks and lots of closet space. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Very nice new amenities including pool, clubhouse and play area. *REFRIGERATOR WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED*.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14701 Frankel Loop have any available units?
14701 Frankel Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14701 Frankel Loop have?
Some of 14701 Frankel Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14701 Frankel Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14701 Frankel Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14701 Frankel Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14701 Frankel Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14701 Frankel Loop offer parking?
No, 14701 Frankel Loop does not offer parking.
Does 14701 Frankel Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14701 Frankel Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14701 Frankel Loop have a pool?
Yes, 14701 Frankel Loop has a pool.
Does 14701 Frankel Loop have accessible units?
No, 14701 Frankel Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14701 Frankel Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 14701 Frankel Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
