14202 The Lakes Blvd
14202 The Lakes Blvd

14202 The Lakes Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14202 The Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Prestige. Elegance. Sophistication. Stupendulous. These are but some of the relevant (and totally not made up) that you can use to talk about this apartment. As your time in this luxury abode of countryside living progresses, your collection of vintage french wines will increase, you bookshelves will become cluttered with a panoply of classical literature texts from famous people you learned about in high school. You may even get the occasional phone call from foreign dignitaries from exotic countries with questionable human rights records looking to get involved in shady business relationships. Living here, your life will be subsumed by endless emotional waves of satisfaction and pleasure. So, what are you waiting for?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Granite kitchen countertops

Espresso cabinetry with stainless-steel pulls

Built-in microwaves

Gourmet island in Kitchen

Full-size Washer & Dryer Included

Spa-inspired bath with framed mirrors

Private fenced yards

Patio or balconies

Built-in computer niches

Ceiling fan with light in bedrooms

Spacious walk-in closets

Wood-style 2" blinds

Wood-style flooring

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort-style swimming pool with cascading fountains

Dog park

Poolside fireplace and lounge

Outdoor kitchen with stainless-steel barbeque and dining

Fitness center with yoga studio and Fitness on DemandTM

Conference room & coffee bar

Breezeway storage units

Pet Friendly

Detached garages and covered parking available

Guest suites available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14202 The Lakes Blvd have any available units?
14202 The Lakes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14202 The Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 14202 The Lakes Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14202 The Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14202 The Lakes Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14202 The Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14202 The Lakes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14202 The Lakes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14202 The Lakes Blvd does offer parking.
Does 14202 The Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14202 The Lakes Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14202 The Lakes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 14202 The Lakes Blvd has a pool.
Does 14202 The Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 14202 The Lakes Blvd has accessible units.
Does 14202 The Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14202 The Lakes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
