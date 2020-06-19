14202 The Lakes Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Prestige. Elegance. Sophistication. Stupendulous. These are but some of the relevant (and totally not made up) that you can use to talk about this apartment. As your time in this luxury abode of countryside living progresses, your collection of vintage french wines will increase, you bookshelves will become cluttered with a panoply of classical literature texts from famous people you learned about in high school. You may even get the occasional phone call from foreign dignitaries from exotic countries with questionable human rights records looking to get involved in shady business relationships. Living here, your life will be subsumed by endless emotional waves of satisfaction and pleasure. So, what are you waiting for?



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Granite kitchen countertops



Espresso cabinetry with stainless-steel pulls



Built-in microwaves



Gourmet island in Kitchen



Full-size Washer & Dryer Included



Spa-inspired bath with framed mirrors



Private fenced yards



Patio or balconies



Built-in computer niches



Ceiling fan with light in bedrooms



Spacious walk-in closets



Wood-style 2" blinds



Wood-style flooring



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-style swimming pool with cascading fountains



Dog park



Poolside fireplace and lounge



Outdoor kitchen with stainless-steel barbeque and dining



Fitness center with yoga studio and Fitness on DemandTM



Conference room & coffee bar



Breezeway storage units



Pet Friendly



Detached garages and covered parking available



Guest suites available



