14202 The Lakes Blvd

Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Granite kitchen countertops
Espresso cabinetry with stainless-steel pulls
Built-in microwaves
Gourmet island in Kitchen
Full-size Washer & Dryer Included
Spa-inspired bath with framed mirrors
Private fenced yards
Patio or balconies
Built-in computer niches
Ceiling fan with light in bedrooms
Spacious walk-in closets
Wood-style 2" blinds
Wood-style flooring
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-style swimming pool with cascading fountains
Dog park
Poolside fireplace and lounge
Outdoor kitchen with stainless-steel barbeque and dining
Fitness center with yoga studio and Fitness on DemandTM
Conference room & coffee bar
Breezeway storage units
Pet Friendly
Detached garages and covered parking available
Guest suites available