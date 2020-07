Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

PRE LEASE FOR LATE JULY / EARLY AUGUST MOVE IN.

This is THE largest luxury brownstone unit in the entire SouthShore district, minutes away from either Rainey St district or #SoCo....1 block away from the hike and bike trails around LadyBird Lake & 1 block from Oracle Software's Riverside Campus! Jackelope, Come N Take It Saloon, tons of eateries and music venues all right there!