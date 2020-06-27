1407 Cometa Street

Amenities

fire pit

Unit Amenities Property Amenities fire pit

2004-built 3 bedroom 1 bath 1550 sq. ft. private house for rent in cozy East Austin neighborhood. Managed and maintained by reliable and responsible local owner. Spacious living room/kitchen roomy bedrooms large-tiled floors and large private tree-shaded and fenced-in back yard with fire pit. Large well-established front yard garden space. Mature grapefruit orange, lemon, peach, and pomegranate trees. Incredible East Austin location one block from Givens Park, 15 minutes or less to downtown, and 15-20 minutes from airport. This is a rare and beautiful find!