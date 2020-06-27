All apartments in Austin
1407 Cometa Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

1407 Cometa Street

1407 Cometa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Cometa Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
2004-built 3 bedroom 1 bath 1550 sq. ft. private house for rent in cozy East Austin neighborhood. Managed and maintained by reliable and responsible local owner. Spacious living room/kitchen roomy bedrooms large-tiled floors and large private tree-shaded and fenced-in back yard with fire pit. Large well-established front yard garden space. Mature grapefruit orange, lemon, peach, and pomegranate trees. Incredible East Austin location one block from Givens Park, 15 minutes or less to downtown, and 15-20 minutes from airport. This is a rare and beautiful find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Cometa Street have any available units?
1407 Cometa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1407 Cometa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Cometa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Cometa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Cometa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1407 Cometa Street offer parking?
No, 1407 Cometa Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Cometa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Cometa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Cometa Street have a pool?
No, 1407 Cometa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Cometa Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 Cometa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Cometa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Cometa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Cometa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Cometa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
