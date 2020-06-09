1404 Hillside Ave

Amenities

Avail Now, no dogs, cat OK. Live in Travis Heights 3 minutes walk to SoCo, Stacy Park. Very close to Downtown, Butler Shores, Barton Springs and Zilker Park, Town Lake Hike/Bike Trail. Walk to dozens of SoCo restaurants and entertainment. This duplex unit is surrounded by 1930s homes and offers vintage comfort, with real hardwood floors. A perfect 1/1 for a quiet person who wants easy access to everything Austin offers at an affordable price for this premier neighborhood. Washer/dryer can be included if needed. Clean credit, good rental history, verifiable income 3x rent required to qualify.