1404 Hillside Ave
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

1404 Hillside Ave

1404 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Hillside Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/361978f02e ----
Avail Now, no dogs, cat OK. Live in Travis Heights 3 minutes walk to SoCo, Stacy Park. Very close to Downtown, Butler Shores, Barton Springs and Zilker Park, Town Lake Hike/Bike Trail. Walk to dozens of SoCo restaurants and entertainment. This duplex unit is surrounded by 1930s homes and offers vintage comfort, with real hardwood floors. A perfect 1/1 for a quiet person who wants easy access to everything Austin offers at an affordable price for this premier neighborhood. Washer/dryer can be included if needed. Clean credit, good rental history, verifiable income 3x rent required to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Hillside Ave have any available units?
1404 Hillside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1404 Hillside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Hillside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Hillside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Hillside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Hillside Ave offer parking?
No, 1404 Hillside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Hillside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Hillside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Hillside Ave have a pool?
No, 1404 Hillside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Hillside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1404 Hillside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Hillside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Hillside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Hillside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Hillside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

