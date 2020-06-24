1404 Desert Quail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Remodel - Back on Market - Come See TODAY! - BACK ON MARKET! A complete transformation you need to see to believe. Nu-Cor laminate wood floors have been installed through out the property. Neutral grey interior paint - just completed! Kitchen has biggest transformation - removal of lowered ceilings, all new cabinets, new open floor plan looking into living room, and all new stainless steel appliances - perfect for entertaining. All floors have been leveled to be one level thru out. Both bathrooms transformed as well - all new vanities, light fixtures and tile surround. All modern features. Come See Today - won't last long!



