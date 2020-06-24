All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

1404 Desert Quail

1404 Desert Quail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Desert Quail Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Gorgeous Remodel - Back on Market - Come See TODAY! - BACK ON MARKET! A complete transformation you need to see to believe. Nu-Cor laminate wood floors have been installed through out the property. Neutral grey interior paint - just completed! Kitchen has biggest transformation - removal of lowered ceilings, all new cabinets, new open floor plan looking into living room, and all new stainless steel appliances - perfect for entertaining. All floors have been leveled to be one level thru out. Both bathrooms transformed as well - all new vanities, light fixtures and tile surround. All modern features. Come See Today - won't last long!

(RLNE2451874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Desert Quail have any available units?
1404 Desert Quail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Desert Quail have?
Some of 1404 Desert Quail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Desert Quail currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Desert Quail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Desert Quail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Desert Quail is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Desert Quail offer parking?
No, 1404 Desert Quail does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Desert Quail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Desert Quail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Desert Quail have a pool?
No, 1404 Desert Quail does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Desert Quail have accessible units?
No, 1404 Desert Quail does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Desert Quail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Desert Quail does not have units with dishwashers.
