1402 Parker Ln Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1402 Parker Lane #4 Available 11/01/19 The 3 story townhouse is a turn-key solution for anybody who wants a clean, modern, cozy, and furnished condo in Austin for 30+ day minimums! Long term guests are encouraged!



The 1400 square foot townhouse was built in 2009. The condo has a large 2 car garage with automatic openers and plenty of storage. Amenities include 40" 4k Samsung smart TV, high speed wireless internet with 100 Mb downloads, hardwood floors throughout, tile kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, dishwasher, burr and grind coffee maker, Kuerig coffee maker, stainless steel propane grill, and a fully stocked kitchen!



There are two 12'x12 furnished bedrooms with one 10'x10' office. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. The master has a TempurPedic king size platform bed with a private bathroom and a large walk in closet. The second bedroom contains a queen size bed with a Tuft and Needle memory foam mattress. The office contains a day bed that can fit 1 average sized adult. The two outer rooms have a shared bathroom with a full size shower and tub. All beds have a waterproof protective mattress cover and clean linens.



Cab rides downtown are $7 to the convention center or you can walk to the corner and catch the bus. The cabs from the airport are a 3 mile $25 fee. I live right around the corner, so if any issues arise I can fix them promptly.



The neighborhood, East Austin Riverside Corridor, is quickly becoming the hotspot with the Austin Boardwalk, shops, bars, music venues, and coffee bars all within a block of the location. You will not be disappointed with this townhouse and location.



(RLNE4606639)