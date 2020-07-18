All apartments in Austin
14006 Osmarea DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14006 Osmarea DR

14006 Osmarea Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14006 Osmarea Dr, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new home w/ easy to maintain tile flooring throughout 1st level. Built-in shelves along stairs. Kitchen opens to family room and has a center island w/ breakfast bar, SS appliances, decorative tile back splash, pantry & eat in breakfast area. Additional space upstairs w/2nd living/loft that can be used as an office or media area. Master suite has a large closet & bath / dual vanities & over sized walk-in shower. Enjoy entertaining friends & family in your private fenced yard w/ covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14006 Osmarea DR have any available units?
14006 Osmarea DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14006 Osmarea DR have?
Some of 14006 Osmarea DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14006 Osmarea DR currently offering any rent specials?
14006 Osmarea DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14006 Osmarea DR pet-friendly?
No, 14006 Osmarea DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 14006 Osmarea DR offer parking?
Yes, 14006 Osmarea DR offers parking.
Does 14006 Osmarea DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14006 Osmarea DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14006 Osmarea DR have a pool?
No, 14006 Osmarea DR does not have a pool.
Does 14006 Osmarea DR have accessible units?
No, 14006 Osmarea DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14006 Osmarea DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14006 Osmarea DR has units with dishwashers.
