14006 Osmarea DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Like new home w/ easy to maintain tile flooring throughout 1st level. Built-in shelves along stairs. Kitchen opens to family room and has a center island w/ breakfast bar, SS appliances, decorative tile back splash, pantry & eat in breakfast area. Additional space upstairs w/2nd living/loft that can be used as an office or media area. Master suite has a large closet & bath / dual vanities & over sized walk-in shower. Enjoy entertaining friends & family in your private fenced yard w/ covered patio.