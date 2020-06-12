1400 Greenwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

New updates! Close to downtown Austin. Large lot. Well maintained home. In good shape. Huge trees. Great pecan trees in the backyard. Large backyard. Garage turned into one bedroom/bathroom Great neighborhood! Nice front yard. Roses in the front of the house. Close to UT. This property is waiting for you!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Driveway/ Street

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1961



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Spacious floorplan with no carpet!

- Large back yard!

- Massive walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms!

- Washer and dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable.

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **