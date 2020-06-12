All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:12 AM

1400 Greenwood Avenue

1400 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Greenwood Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New updates! Close to downtown Austin. Large lot. Well maintained home. In good shape. Huge trees. Great pecan trees in the backyard. Large backyard. Garage turned into one bedroom/bathroom Great neighborhood! Nice front yard. Roses in the front of the house. Close to UT. This property is waiting for you!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Driveway/ Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1961

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Spacious floorplan with no carpet!
- Large back yard!
- Massive walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms!
- Washer and dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
1400 Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 1400 Greenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Greenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Greenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1400 Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Greenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1400 Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1400 Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Greenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
