1400 Greenwood Avenue

New updates! Close to downtown Austin. Large lot. Well maintained home. In good shape. Huge trees. Great pecan trees in the backyard. Large backyard. Garage turned into one bedroom/bathroom Great neighborhood! Nice front yard. Roses in the front of the house. Close to UT. This property is waiting for you!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3 BATHROOMS: 2 PARKING: Driveway/ Street NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin YEAR BUILT: 1961
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Spacious floorplan with no carpet! - Large back yard! - Massive walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms! - Washer and dryer included as a courtesy!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. - No Smoking On Property. - Application Fee is $50 per Adult - $15 monthly MRA (admin fee) - Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days - Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
