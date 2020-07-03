All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

13730 FM 620 N

13730 N Fm 620 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13730 N Fm 620 Rd, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
When you become a resident here you will enjoy a lifestyle of relaxation and freedom. A wide array of fine dining, entertainment and shopping is nearby plus you have access to a long list of incredible amenities. This community even has a move-out protection plan!

The dynamite Northwest Austin location is close to Lake Travis and Lakeline Mall plus multiple major employers. Enjoy the many amenities including covered parking, a fitness center, business center, swimming pool, pet park, clubhouse, picnic/grilling areas and valet trash service.

Bring along your furry friends, there's no size or breed restrictions!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13730 FM 620 N have any available units?
13730 FM 620 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13730 FM 620 N have?
Some of 13730 FM 620 N's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13730 FM 620 N currently offering any rent specials?
13730 FM 620 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13730 FM 620 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13730 FM 620 N is pet friendly.
Does 13730 FM 620 N offer parking?
Yes, 13730 FM 620 N offers parking.
Does 13730 FM 620 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13730 FM 620 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13730 FM 620 N have a pool?
Yes, 13730 FM 620 N has a pool.
Does 13730 FM 620 N have accessible units?
No, 13730 FM 620 N does not have accessible units.
Does 13730 FM 620 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13730 FM 620 N does not have units with dishwashers.
