Amenities

dogs allowed garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13510 Broadmeade Avenue Available 06/28/19 Close to Everything! - Large foyer welcomes you into this home. Master is separate from other bedrooms and even has its own entrance. Great open floorplan makes sure whoever cooks is never away from the action. Side entrance garage. All bedrooms have their own bathrooms. Master & 2nd bedroom have separate entrances. Beautiful stained concrete flooring. Office w/desk and tons of storage is located in a private area. Wine refrigerator.



View this property in VR/360 via http://bit.ly/13510Broadmeade



(RLNE4951555)