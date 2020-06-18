13501 Metric Blvd #46

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Gated community! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.
***SPECIALS: Waiving Application fee with approval and monthly rental Incentive for a 24-Month lease.***
Great location and has quick access to I-35 and Mopac. Close to local shopping and restaurants. Inside the home, you will find an open concept floorplan. Wood flooring throughout the 1st floor! The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and double vanity. Upstairs you enter into a multi-purpose space with double doors leading to the Den/study and two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a laundry room. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy to you!
Check out our video tour - https://youtu.be/AG27rS1GzzE
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Scofield Farms Meadows
YEAR BUILT: 2017
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Hardwood on the main floor with Master!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!
- Multi-purpose space with den on the second floor!
- Full-size front loading washer and dryer included as a courtesy!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Dogs Allowed. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5685048)