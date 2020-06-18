All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

13501 Metric Blvd #46

13501 Metric Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13501 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Gated community! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.

***SPECIALS: Waiving Application fee with approval and monthly rental Incentive for a 24-Month lease.***

Great location and has quick access to I-35 and Mopac. Close to local shopping and restaurants. Inside the home, you will find an open concept floorplan. Wood flooring throughout the 1st floor! The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and double vanity. Upstairs you enter into a multi-purpose space with double doors leading to the Den/study and two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a laundry room. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy to you!

Check out our video tour - https://youtu.be/AG27rS1GzzE

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Scofield Farms Meadows
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hardwood on the main floor with Master!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!
- Multi-purpose space with den on the second floor!
- Full-size front loading washer and dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Dogs Allowed. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5685048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13501 Metric Blvd #46 have any available units?
13501 Metric Blvd #46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13501 Metric Blvd #46 have?
Some of 13501 Metric Blvd #46's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13501 Metric Blvd #46 currently offering any rent specials?
13501 Metric Blvd #46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13501 Metric Blvd #46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13501 Metric Blvd #46 is pet friendly.
Does 13501 Metric Blvd #46 offer parking?
Yes, 13501 Metric Blvd #46 offers parking.
Does 13501 Metric Blvd #46 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13501 Metric Blvd #46 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13501 Metric Blvd #46 have a pool?
No, 13501 Metric Blvd #46 does not have a pool.
Does 13501 Metric Blvd #46 have accessible units?
No, 13501 Metric Blvd #46 does not have accessible units.
Does 13501 Metric Blvd #46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13501 Metric Blvd #46 does not have units with dishwashers.

