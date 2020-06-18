13501 Metric Blvd #46

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Gated community! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.



***SPECIALS: Waiving Application fee with approval and monthly rental Incentive for a 24-Month lease.***



Great location and has quick access to I-35 and Mopac. Close to local shopping and restaurants. Inside the home, you will find an open concept floorplan. Wood flooring throughout the 1st floor! The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and double vanity. Upstairs you enter into a multi-purpose space with double doors leading to the Den/study and two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a laundry room. Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy to you!



Check out our video tour - https://youtu.be/AG27rS1GzzE



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Scofield Farms Meadows

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hardwood on the main floor with Master!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

- Multi-purpose space with den on the second floor!

- Full-size front loading washer and dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Dogs Allowed. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



No Cats Allowed



