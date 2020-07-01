All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13456 Athens Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13456 Athens Trl
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

13456 Athens Trl

13456 Athens Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13456 Athens Trail, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Milwood Subdivision! Round Rock ISD! - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Milwood. Great floor plan with separate home office or den and spacious bedrooms. Family room with fireplace, game room up, 2 dining areas. Hard tile throughout 1st floor. Large master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Private backyard with covered patio. Wonderful established neighborhood with easy access to major highways, shopping, restaurants. Close to Apple. Near the Domain. Round Rock school district.
Pets negotiable.
Qualifications: Must have credit score over 650, good rental history, and gross income must be over 3 times the rent.
To apply go to: OurHousePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE4133821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13456 Athens Trl have any available units?
13456 Athens Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13456 Athens Trl have?
Some of 13456 Athens Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13456 Athens Trl currently offering any rent specials?
13456 Athens Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13456 Athens Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13456 Athens Trl is pet friendly.
Does 13456 Athens Trl offer parking?
No, 13456 Athens Trl does not offer parking.
Does 13456 Athens Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13456 Athens Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13456 Athens Trl have a pool?
No, 13456 Athens Trl does not have a pool.
Does 13456 Athens Trl have accessible units?
No, 13456 Athens Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 13456 Athens Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13456 Athens Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin