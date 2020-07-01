13456 Athens Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Milwood Subdivision! Round Rock ISD! - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Milwood. Great floor plan with separate home office or den and spacious bedrooms. Family room with fireplace, game room up, 2 dining areas. Hard tile throughout 1st floor. Large master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Private backyard with covered patio. Wonderful established neighborhood with easy access to major highways, shopping, restaurants. Close to Apple. Near the Domain. Round Rock school district.

Pets negotiable.

Qualifications: Must have credit score over 650, good rental history, and gross income must be over 3 times the rent.

To apply go to: OurHousePropertyManagement.com



(RLNE4133821)