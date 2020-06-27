Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym game room on-site laundry

13341 Tamayo Dr. Available 06/20/20 Great price per square foot, look and compare! - Tons of space in this well maintained home. Spacious kitchen with recent stainless steel appliances, open to family room with fireplace. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, game room and laundry room up. Formal living and formal dining, could be used as home office, exercise or hobby room.

Recent efficient HVAC. Updated second bath with subway tile surround. Lush private backyard with storage shed. Close to Rattan Creek park, Apple, the Domain, shopping and restaurants, easy access to Parmer Ln. RRISD schools.

Qualifications: Good rental history, gross income must at least 3 times the rent and credit score over 650.

Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5036275)