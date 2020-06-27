All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

13341 Tamayo Dr.

13341 Tamayo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13341 Tamayo Drive, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
game room
on-site laundry
13341 Tamayo Dr. Available 06/20/20 Great price per square foot, look and compare! - Tons of space in this well maintained home. Spacious kitchen with recent stainless steel appliances, open to family room with fireplace. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, game room and laundry room up. Formal living and formal dining, could be used as home office, exercise or hobby room.
Recent efficient HVAC. Updated second bath with subway tile surround. Lush private backyard with storage shed. Close to Rattan Creek park, Apple, the Domain, shopping and restaurants, easy access to Parmer Ln. RRISD schools.
Qualifications: Good rental history, gross income must at least 3 times the rent and credit score over 650.
Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5036275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13341 Tamayo Dr. have any available units?
13341 Tamayo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13341 Tamayo Dr. have?
Some of 13341 Tamayo Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13341 Tamayo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13341 Tamayo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13341 Tamayo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13341 Tamayo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13341 Tamayo Dr. offer parking?
No, 13341 Tamayo Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13341 Tamayo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13341 Tamayo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13341 Tamayo Dr. have a pool?
No, 13341 Tamayo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13341 Tamayo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13341 Tamayo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13341 Tamayo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13341 Tamayo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
