13329 Water Oak Lane #B

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 2 bedroom Duplex at an unbeatable price! - >>>> Click here for Tour Video: https://youtu.be/Wa0Uo_f9HeE <<<<



This home will not last! Lovely 2 bedroom home in North Austin off Anderson Mill Rd. Great established neighborhood with Large walk-in closets and large master bathroom. Great open floor plan with a large back yard with beautifully shaded trees. At a price that can't be beaten! Schedule an appointment to view this home today.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Duplex

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Anderson Mill Area/ Jolleyville

YEAR BUILT: 2016



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Beautiful established neighborhood.

- Large Backyard.

- Very Large Walk-in Master Closets

- Double Vanity in the Master Bathroom

- Open living area concept



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Deposit: $1100



(RLNE5789170)