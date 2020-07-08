All apartments in Austin
13329 Water Oak Lane #B
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

13329 Water Oak Lane #B

13329 Water Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13329 Water Oak Lane, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom Duplex at an unbeatable price! - >>>> Click here for Tour Video: https://youtu.be/Wa0Uo_f9HeE <<<<

This home will not last! Lovely 2 bedroom home in North Austin off Anderson Mill Rd. Great established neighborhood with Large walk-in closets and large master bathroom. Great open floor plan with a large back yard with beautifully shaded trees. At a price that can't be beaten! Schedule an appointment to view this home today.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Duplex
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Anderson Mill Area/ Jolleyville
YEAR BUILT: 2016

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Beautiful established neighborhood.
- Large Backyard.
- Very Large Walk-in Master Closets
- Double Vanity in the Master Bathroom
- Open living area concept

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Deposit: $1100

(RLNE5789170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13329 Water Oak Lane #B have any available units?
13329 Water Oak Lane #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13329 Water Oak Lane #B currently offering any rent specials?
13329 Water Oak Lane #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13329 Water Oak Lane #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 13329 Water Oak Lane #B is pet friendly.
Does 13329 Water Oak Lane #B offer parking?
Yes, 13329 Water Oak Lane #B offers parking.
Does 13329 Water Oak Lane #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13329 Water Oak Lane #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13329 Water Oak Lane #B have a pool?
No, 13329 Water Oak Lane #B does not have a pool.
Does 13329 Water Oak Lane #B have accessible units?
No, 13329 Water Oak Lane #B does not have accessible units.
Does 13329 Water Oak Lane #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 13329 Water Oak Lane #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13329 Water Oak Lane #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 13329 Water Oak Lane #B does not have units with air conditioning.

