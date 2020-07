Amenities

13314 Perthshire Street Available 08/10/20 Great North Austin Home! - Lovely home in Anderson Mill area that is close to shopping and 183 and Toll Roads. Brand new wood flooring through out living area and bedrooms. Kitchen completely updated with new counter tops, updated cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. New tile in both kitchen and wet areas. All new tile surrounds in showers for both bathrooms too! Large Backyard with two separate spaces to entertain and more than enough room for your furry friends!



(RLNE4174388)