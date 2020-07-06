Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
13212 Broadmeade Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 20
13212 Broadmeade Ave
13212 Broadmeade Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13212 Broadmeade Avenue, Austin, TX 78729
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming move-in ready 3 bedroom home in North Acres. Large corner lot with tons of landscaping and great outdoor spaces. In Round Rock ISD. Washer and dryer are included.
(RLNE5585601)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13212 Broadmeade Ave have any available units?
13212 Broadmeade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 13212 Broadmeade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13212 Broadmeade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 Broadmeade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13212 Broadmeade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13212 Broadmeade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13212 Broadmeade Ave offers parking.
Does 13212 Broadmeade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 Broadmeade Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 Broadmeade Ave have a pool?
No, 13212 Broadmeade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13212 Broadmeade Ave have accessible units?
No, 13212 Broadmeade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 Broadmeade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13212 Broadmeade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13212 Broadmeade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13212 Broadmeade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
