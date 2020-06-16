13209 Coomes Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17a5c76008 ---- Great 2-story 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house in Del Valle with garage in Berdoll Farms Subdivison. Great location near local Del Valle schools, Hwy 130, Austin airport, Circuits of the Americas, Inland Surf Park and more! Tile Downstairs, Luxury Wood Look Vinyl Plank Upstairs. Has kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups. Big fenced backyard . Pets OK with with breed restrictions. $1395 Rent $1395 Deposit/Move in fee AC filter delivery service included in rent! $250 one time pet fee/pet. $20 monthly pet rent per pet.