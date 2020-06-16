All apartments in Austin
13209 Coomes Dr
13209 Coomes Dr

Location

13209 Coomes Drive, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17a5c76008 ---- Great 2-story 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house in Del Valle with garage in Berdoll Farms Subdivison. Great location near local Del Valle schools, Hwy 130, Austin airport, Circuits of the Americas, Inland Surf Park and more! Tile Downstairs, Luxury Wood Look Vinyl Plank Upstairs. Has kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups. Big fenced backyard . Pets OK with with breed restrictions. $1395 Rent $1395 Deposit/Move in fee AC filter delivery service included in rent! $250 one time pet fee/pet. $20 monthly pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13209 Coomes Dr have any available units?
13209 Coomes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13209 Coomes Dr have?
Some of 13209 Coomes Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13209 Coomes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13209 Coomes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13209 Coomes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13209 Coomes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13209 Coomes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13209 Coomes Dr offers parking.
Does 13209 Coomes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13209 Coomes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13209 Coomes Dr have a pool?
No, 13209 Coomes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13209 Coomes Dr have accessible units?
No, 13209 Coomes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13209 Coomes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13209 Coomes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

