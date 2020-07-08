All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13200 Legendary Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13200 Legendary Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

13200 Legendary Dr

13200 Legendary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13200 Legendary Drive, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4dcdf9f095 ---- The Empire 1 Bedroom Floorplan! Contact Eric about other 1 Bedroom Floorplans that Highline also offers! Welcome to Highline, an urban oasis where Austin's charm and style take on a new life. Enjoy the casual elegance of wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and 9' ceilings, alongside smart and savvy features like USB charging stations. With resort-style amenities; spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes; and easy access to local shopping, dining and nightlife; there's plenty to discover in your city and at home. For other similar listings also view Instagram @ehausrealtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 Legendary Dr have any available units?
13200 Legendary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13200 Legendary Dr have?
Some of 13200 Legendary Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 Legendary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13200 Legendary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 Legendary Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13200 Legendary Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13200 Legendary Dr offer parking?
No, 13200 Legendary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13200 Legendary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13200 Legendary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 Legendary Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13200 Legendary Dr has a pool.
Does 13200 Legendary Dr have accessible units?
No, 13200 Legendary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 Legendary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13200 Legendary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin