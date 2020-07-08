13200 Legendary Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4dcdf9f095 ---- The Empire 1 Bedroom Floorplan! Contact Eric about other 1 Bedroom Floorplans that Highline also offers! Welcome to Highline, an urban oasis where Austin's charm and style take on a new life. Enjoy the casual elegance of wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and 9' ceilings, alongside smart and savvy features like USB charging stations. With resort-style amenities; spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes; and easy access to local shopping, dining and nightlife; there's plenty to discover in your city and at home. For other similar listings also view Instagram @ehausrealtor